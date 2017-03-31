In a recent Locked On Celtics podcast, our friend Sam “Jam” Packard suggested that the time had come to create a Celtics Bingo game.

We at Red’s Army wholeheartedly agree.

During the next game, watch and listen for various Celtics happenings we’ve come to know and love (or hate), then mark the appropriate squares on the Celtics Bingo grid. This is just for fun – and much safer than taking shots of booze every time Tommy Heinsohn says Tyler Zeller has soft hands.

Click on the game card image at right to open a printable PDF. Thanks for playing!