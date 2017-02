Sources: Boston, Indy had preliminary talk on Paul George, but there won't be real dialogue until/unless C's introduce Nets pick into deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Update on Boston, Indy: Boston hasn't met Indiana's asking price on Paul George, but Nets pick has entered conversation now, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Sh*t getting real. I now give this trade a 10% chance of happening.

The 76ers swapped Nerlens Noel to Dallas for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a conditional 1st round pick. Don’t fret… there’s still a chance Boston can nab Bogut:

Philly likely re-routing Andrew Bogut, just acquired from Dallas w/Justin Anderson & pick for Nerlens Noel. Boston possibility, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

Remember the talk of Philly wanting Marcus Smart and a Brooklyn pick for Noel? Bahahahaha….