So it was reported earlier today that Isaiah Thomas has a fractured jaw. WEEI’s Glenn Ordway said on the air..

“He fractured his jaw. That’s what happened,” Ordway said Friday on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria. “The elbow hit his jaw and then what ended up happening is that tooth had no support system off the bone and the complete tooth came out. It was fractured deep inside and it popped out and he had two others that apparently were displaced. “This is not a cosmetic thing. This is not, ‘Oh, big deal. He looks like a hockey player. He’s lost three teeth and can go out there and look funny.’ No, he not only has pain, but he has a situation in which three teeth have been totally displaced. He has to concentrate on what he’s doing. Apparently they took him in and it was a fairly serious situation where they had to put him under and everything else.”

So that’s big news… except it caught Brad Stevens by surprise…

Of WEEI report that Thomas has broken jaw, Brad Stevens says he's not aware of any such diagnosis. "Haven't heard anything about that." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 5, 2017

And now Danny Ainge says it’s not true.

Danny Ainge: "Isaiah does not have a broken jaw." Said IT had temporary bridge repaired last night. Will need permanent bridge after season. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 5, 2017

I’m surprised Ordway would say something like that if it wasn’t true. Maybe he got bad information or maybe it’s a matter of semantics.

Whatever it is, Isaiah’s face is in some way battered and in pain and he dropped 53 points with all that going on. I just wish this stupidity didn’t pop up if it wasn’t true.