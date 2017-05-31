Quantcast
Al Horford had the greatest playoff shooting performance ever?
Posted by on May 31, 2017

I’m far from an expert in advanced analytics but this sounds pretty damn good.

I’d be lying if I didn’t admit to looking up the exact definition of eFG:

What is Effective Field Goal Percentage – eFG%? A metric used in NBA basketball that is similar to Field Goal Percentage, but adds an additional parameter. This parameter adjusts for the fact that 3-point field goals are worth 50 percent more than 2-point field goals.

eFG% = (FGM + (0.5 x 3PTM)) / FGA

I should also add that I’d trade 10% off that eFG in exchange for 5 more rebounds per game.