Ante Zizic is making a bit of a splash in his travels overseas. After playing Cibona Zagreb in Croatia, he moved to Darussafaka Dogus in Turkey… a major upgrade because it’s a EuroLeague team and he’s being coached by former Cavs coach David Blatt (don’t scoff at that… Blatt is a Hall of Fame-level coach just based on his international record).

After the Celtics pulled the draft-and-stash, Zizic says he’s almost a lock to come to Boston this summer.

You talked about going to NBA next season. It’s your definite decision? Yes, of course. I was selected in the first Round but I wanted to stay one more year overseas in order to prepare for the NBA. Now I’m playing in EuroLeague and the next step is NBA. I’m 99% sure that I’m going to be there on summer. I feel comfortable now and I think I’m ready for this step. Tell me about the Boston Celtics. They have some great players and are doing really fine this season. I’m always in touch with the guys from Celtics. They watch my game and they come visit me. Indeed, they play really, really good this season. They have a lot of potential as a team, because it’s a young team. They have players who can play great individual and team basketball. Next season I want to be a part what they’ll do.”

There is the SLIGHTEST bit of an out in there if Danny Ainge can convince him to stay in Europe one more season. Zizic just turned 20-years-old earlier this month, and though he’s playing well (16 ppg/7 rpg across both teams this year), Ainge might need the cap space Zizic would occupy to make his next move.

I’m not the biggest Zizic expert, but the clips I’ve seen are impressive. He always seems to give a good effort and he’s a pretty good athlete that will help with the Celtics biggest weakness: rebounding . Those who watch him regularly are also very impressed by him. Keith Smith recently talked to a scout for CelticsBlog who had this to say:

Scout’s Take: “Zizic is developing more rapidly than anyone expected. We thought he would be a 2 year project at least, but he’s probably ready to play now. He’s a plus rebounder who understands angles and uses his body well. His defense still needs work, especially in pick and roll action. He still uses his length better than his feet on that end. His offense is coming along. Still no real jumper, but he’s worked on his half-hook inside. He’s tenacious going to the offensive glass too. And his hands are terrific. Boston has a player. He should be able to help as a backup right away and, assuming he can handle NBA defense, as a starter before long.”

Again, there’s another sliver of an out in that take that might allow for Ainge to say “spend one more year in Europe and get stronger.” There’s also the possibility that these impressive numbers could be enough of a sweetener for a trade that doesn’t have to include one of Boston’s established players. Maybe Ainge plays the “rights to Zizic” card in a deal that allows him to keep another young player with actual NBA experience.

We’ll have to wait and see… but Zizic is clearly itching to begin his NBA career.