Woj has a story out this morning about Anthony Davis and there’s really only one way to take it – he’s starting to question whether New Orleans is the right place for him to win:

Davis remains an obsession of several NBA teams full of the necessary trade assets to unfasten him from New Orleans, should the Pelicans ever consider a rebuild — or should Davis ever request a trade. Boston has remained vigilant on the possibility of acquiring Davis, and Davis knows it. However, the Pelicans have no intention of trading an all-world talent under contract through 2021, no matter the return. Before the Cousins trade a year ago, though, Davis kept hearing talk of the Celtics trying to trade for him. He walked into GM Dell Demps’ office and asked about it. “He told me that [Boston] was calling, but nothing was going to happen,” Davis said. “At the same time, though, you see how organizations treat players. Isaiah Thomas. DeMarcus [Cousins] told me that the [Kings] told him that he wasn’t going to get traded, but they traded him. Isaiah took his team to the Eastern Conference finals, and they traded him. “It makes you wonder: Does this organization really have my back? I’ve been loyal to this organization. I love it here. I love this team. I think we’re moving in the right direction…”

Davis makes it clear that he loves New Orleans and wants to win there, first and foremost. But if I’m Pelicans’ management, I’m taking these comments as a warning.

Funny how Davis references the Celtics handing of Isaiah Thomas as a reminder that the NBA is a cold business, while Danny Ainge is actively trying to bring him here.

Davis isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. I would think the Pelicans maintain his maximum trade value right until the 2018-19 trade deadline or even that summer. At that point, the receiving team would get a full year of Davis before he can opt-out.