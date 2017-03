Until last night, Antoine Walker held the Celtics team record for most 3-pointers made in a season (222 in 2002). That record now belongs to Isaiah Thomas.

‘Toine still holds the record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season (645) but it’s possible IT (584 with 7 games remaining) breaks that record, too.

Happy to see ‘Toine working in the media. I just wish he wasn’t physically morphing into Charley Barkley.

(h/t Kyle Draper)