So… a funny thing happened on the way to the Gordon Hayward signing…

Repeating so it's CLEAR: Gordon Hayward and his camp, per source, have NOT informed Miami, Boston or Utah of a decision. https://t.co/104H4jWe33 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 4, 2017

The Utah Jazz are still waiting to be told of Gordon Hayward's intentions, league source tells ESPN. Hayward hasn't told them his plans yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Gordon Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, is indeed saying he hasn't made decision yet. Meanwhile, Celtics celebrating his alleged decision. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017

Just spoke w/GH'sagent, says his client hasn't made a decision, is "upset someone would report that. He's trying to re-evaluate everything." — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) July 4, 2017

So here’s my GUESS…

Someone tipped off Chris Haynes at ESPN. A few national and local guys went to their respective sources and those sources indeed confirmed Hayward’s intentions.

However… Woj’s tweet is accurate… he’s reporting that no one told the Jazz what was happening. Word got out before Hayward could do this how he wanted.

Think this is all about trying to get control of the messaging again. This is going to be super delicate from here on out though. https://t.co/0Dfx69HpPY — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) July 4, 2017

I don’t doubt that Hayward’s decision was made. I don’t doubt that the leaking of said decision has pissed him off. Who leaked it? Who knows. Someone gave Haynes the heads up… and he’s been doing this long enough that he knows when to go with the story.

Hayward probably made his decision and wanted to call his team personally… and then this broke. Now he appears to be scrambling. There’s a problem, though…

Hayward camp can't spin this now. Story is out of control. Sorry you can't announce it the way you dreamed. Have to own it and move on. — Spencer Checketts (@1280Spence) July 4, 2017

The cat’s out of the bag… the toothpaste is out of the tube… other appropriate cliché.

Unless this whole fiasco has legitimately changed Hayward’s mind, then he’s got to make the phone call and own it.