Avery Bradley is out Tues. night in Toronto. Tests confirmed original diagnosis of strained Achilles. Goal is to have him play Wed. at home. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 9, 2017

Son of a bitch… I was really hoping the Celtics would be healthy for Tuesday night’s showdown in Toronto.

Marcus Smart will start and likely guard DeMar Derozan, the league’s 6th leading scorer (0.2 ppg behind Isaiah Thomas). The Raptors are coming off consecutive losses to the Bulls and Rockets in which they’ve given up a combined 252 points. Boston’s offense has climbed to 7th in efficiency.

Zeller (sinus) and James Young (who?) will also miss the game.