Let Bill Russell be the model for every awards show acceptance speech ever from now on

That’s 83 year old Bill Russell demonstrably pointing at Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning, David Robinson and howling, ” I would kick your ass.”

Russell’s surprising trash talk brought down the house and, along with Monty Williams’ acceptance speech for the Sager Strong Award, were the high-points of the NBA’s first awards show.

Image courtesy The Sporting News