Brad Stevens has said all season that he doesn’t “anticipate” a Gordon Hayward return. Just now, however, the coach was finally definitive: “He’s not playing this year.” Says Hayward is only running at 60% of body weight on AlterG treadmill. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) March 3, 2018

Brad Stevens with his most definitive “he’s not playing this year” in regard to Gordon Hayward at shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/HxBr69ssXj — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 3, 2018

Well…

I guess that’s it.

Any hope that might have been inspired by Gordon Hayward jumping a little bit has been snuffed out by Brad Stevens today.

I guess it’s just as well. There was never any reason to push him to return any faster, so if he’s not going to make it in time for the end of a playoff run, then so be it.

On a positive note, it’s good to hear that he’s up to 60% body weight on the Alter-G treadmill. And judging from the videos he’s really been working on the ball handling and shooting. If we’re looking for some silver lining, he’s going to come back with some finely tuned skills.

We just won’t see it until September.