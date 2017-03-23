It’s no secret that Brad Stevens (despite not having a playoff series win under his belt) is one of the best coaches in the NBA. He’s hailed for his masterful schemes and emotionless demeanor. But Brad is underrated in one area. No, I’m not talking about 98.5 the Sports Hub from 2-6, I’m talking about his humor.

Here’s Brad reliving an NCAA moment from 2007 when his Butler team squared off against Al Horford and Florida:

“That was a charge,” Stevens insisted Wednesday night before his Boston Celtics hosted the Indiana Pacers. In 2007, Stevens served as an assistant coach at Butler. Horford’s Florida Gators were close to picking up their second consecutive national championship. But around Indianapolis, people still wonder how the Sweet 16 matchup would have finished if the block-charge call had gone the other way. Horford’s bucket broke a tie with less than three minutes left. “We had a doctor (Drew Streicher) and a dentist (Brian Ligon) guarding Horford and (Florida teammate Joakim) Noah, which was not ideal,” said Stevens. “Horford took one of our undersized fours (Brendan Crone) – probably an undersized three – who is now an assistant at Butler, and took him from the 3-point line to the basket and got an and-one. And it was a charge.” “It doesn’t still irk me or anything,” added the coach with a smile.

Deadpan wit gets me every time.

As for the play, was it a charge? You decide:

My initial reaction is no. But the announcers allude to it being a foul on Horford based on some repeated back-down rule.

Either way, Brad Stevens comes out on top.