ESPN’s panel of basketball experts has revealed its rankings of all 30 coaches in the league. The coaches are graded on “guidance and leadership in terms of how it affects overall on-court success, both in the short and long term.”

Our boy Brad comes in at #3.

No surprises here. Pop is the gold standard. Kerr might have the most talented roster but deserves credit for keeping everything in order.

Let’s scroll down the list and check on one former Celtics coach.

[Scrolling]

[Still scrolling]

[Loses patience and looks for page down button]

There he is! Former Celtic-for-life Doc Rivers at #19.

On the bright side Doc, at least the panel thinks your better than Jason Kidd.

*My statistical analysis that resulted in Stevens being 6x greater than Rivers (19/3 = 6.33) would likely be rejected by every academic institution except Trump University