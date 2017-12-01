There really was no other choice in the East, was there? Here’s the NBA’s official release

Stevens guided the Celtics to an NBA-best 19-4 record during October and November, including a 9-2 mark at home and a 10-2 mark on the road. Boston followed an 0-2 start with 16 straight victories, tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in franchise history. During the streak, the Celtics rallied from a deficit of at least 13 points to win a game five times. Under Stevens, Boston led the NBA in defensive rating through November, allowing 98.4 points per 100 possessions. The Celtics went 15-0 when giving up fewer than 100 points.

Suck on that Felger & Mazz

I think he deserves it for this moment alone:

Foul called on Kyrie. Brad to ref: "That's just outstanding basketball… that's what that is." pic.twitter.com/MKamSUvRJ7 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 1, 2017

Mike D’Antoni won in the West.