Brad Stevens named East Coach of the Month
Posted by on December 1, 2017

There really was no other choice in the East, was there? Here’s the NBA’s official release

Stevens guided the Celtics to an NBA-best 19-4 record during October and November, including a 9-2 mark at home and a 10-2 mark on the road. Boston followed an 0-2 start with 16 straight victories, tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in franchise history. During the streak, the Celtics rallied from a deficit of at least 13 points to win a game five times. Under Stevens, Boston led the NBA in defensive rating through November, allowing 98.4 points per 100 possessions. The Celtics went 15-0 when giving up fewer than 100 points.

Suck on that Felger & Mazz

I think he deserves it for this moment alone:

Mike D’Antoni won in the West.