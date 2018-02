Greg Monroe will sign with the Boston Celtics, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2018

Monroe will sign a one-year, $5M deal with Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans could only offer $2.2M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 2, 2018

The Celtics have made a splash with their Disable Player Exception… signing Greg Monroe to bolster their frontcourt.

Monroe was just bought out by the Phoenix Suns.

The trade deadline is 8 days away… so the Celtics may still not be done making moves.