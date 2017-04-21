Rajon Rondo has tortured the Celtics in Games 1 and 2 of this series. He’s been aggressive… he’s anticipated plays and passes… and he’s been setting guys up all over the floor.

But that’s all over… because he’s got a fractured thumb.

Whoa, the Bulls announce that Rajon Rondo has a fractured thumb and is out indefinitely. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 21, 2017

Whoa is right. For all the jokes coming into the series, “playoff Rondo” was in full effect. Now it’s going to be up to Michael Carter-Williams to run this team… a significant drop off on both ends of the floor.

There’s no playing with a fractured thumb on your dominant hand. This could change the entire series because Rondo has been so instrumental in disrupting the Celtics offense and turning the slow, half-court Bulls into a transition team with his defense.

This puts an added importance on tonight’s game. If the Celtics can take advantage of this and win easily, they can turn the momentum and get the Bulls doubting themselves the rest of the way.