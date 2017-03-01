ESPN asked some scouts if the Celtics, the current second seed in the East, could upset the Cavaliers in a playoff series if the two met. Here’s a smattering of the responses (which you can read in full here)

“If you’re looking for a team that has the package to pull an upset, they’re it. But they’d need help from Cleveland probably.”

“They might be able to beat Cleveland this week because they don’t have their full team. But if the Cavs are fully healthy, especially if J.R. [Smith] is back, then I don’t see it.”

“I saw where LeBron said recently his team was too ‘top heavy,'” the scout said. “Well, when you look at the Celtics, they’re too middle-heavy. After Isaiah, there isn’t much that scares you.”

I think it all boils down to the same sentiment most of us fans have: If both teams are fully healthy, the Celtics CAN do it, but almost certainly won’t. The Celtics have the capability of playing some great defense with the personnel they have, but they also have not shown it very often. Of course, the Cavs also have LeBron James, and unless something makes him less LeBron-ish, he’ll be hard to beat.

They could, however, win tonight… which was one of the topics covered in a crossover episode of Locked On Celtics with the Locked On Cavs podcast. Also covered, how Andrew Bogut might fit (if he even really plays) in Cleveland, the different ways the Celtics and Cavs have been building, and what the C’s need to do to win the game tonight.

Enjoy the show!

Having trouble listening? Go directly to our show page on Audio Boom. From there you can download the audio (lower right side of the page) to save for later or grab the RSS feed to plug into your favorite podcast listening service. You can also download the Audio Boom app from your app store, subscribe on iTunes (and please rate us!), Stitcher, TuneIn, and Google Play.

Theme music by Millyz. Follow him on Twitter, check out his website, and his latest album, The Short Bus, is now available.