Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Red's Army
Cancel the East playoffs, media says the Cavs are back!
Posted by on February 12, 2018

You’ll find a few disclaimers sprinkled among those columns/clips but the general consensus is… the Cavaliers are BACK!

You’d think, after watching the Cleveland’s roller-coaster of a season, media folk might pump the brakes on crowning them Eastern Conference champs after one game with a new batch of role players.

Nah.

Here’s the Cavaliers season in four parts:

Mid-December
LeBron is playing the best basketball of his career and the Cavaliers are a lock for the Finals.

Late January
Do not count out the struggling Cavaliers. They’ll flip the switch in the playoffs.

Early February
A major shake-up is required to save the season.

Mid-February
LeBron is rejuvenated and all the new guys fit perfectly. In fact, Jordan Clarkson pisses liquid gold.

Any guesses to what we’ll be reading about in mid-March?

PS: I’ll be the first to admit that watching LeBron laugh it up with his new teammates on the Garden floor really burned my ass.