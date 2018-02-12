Kevin Love yelled, “There you go!” Kyle Korver gave a look of pleasant surprise. J.R. Smith belted, “We got an [expletive] squad now.” And before LeBron James hit the locker room door, ex-NBA star Kevin Garnett hugged him & said, “Y’all look so different.” https://t.co/toui2Wmb8D — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 12, 2018

"I do not believe the Celtics are still the favorites in the East."@ChrisMannixYS explains why he's turned back to the Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/xA8YjTtnfH — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 12, 2018

Hey, the Cavs are good again https://t.co/KDHAyWtOlg — Paul Flannery (@Pflanns) February 12, 2018

.@Chris_Broussard: It’s not just about grabbing the best talent or the biggest names, it’s about chemistry and fit. The Rockets have good role playing pieces that fit around James Harden and Chris Paul. That’s now what the Cavs have. pic.twitter.com/0AKUkkXhKJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 12, 2018

You’ll find a few disclaimers sprinkled among those columns/clips but the general consensus is… the Cavaliers are BACK!

You’d think, after watching the Cleveland’s roller-coaster of a season, media folk might pump the brakes on crowning them Eastern Conference champs after one game with a new batch of role players.

Nah.

Here’s the Cavaliers season in four parts:

Mid-December

LeBron is playing the best basketball of his career and the Cavaliers are a lock for the Finals.

Late January

Do not count out the struggling Cavaliers. They’ll flip the switch in the playoffs.

Early February

A major shake-up is required to save the season.

Mid-February

LeBron is rejuvenated and all the new guys fit perfectly. In fact, Jordan Clarkson pisses liquid gold.

Any guesses to what we’ll be reading about in mid-March?

PS: I’ll be the first to admit that watching LeBron laugh it up with his new teammates on the Garden floor really burned my ass.