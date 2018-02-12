You’ll find a few disclaimers sprinkled among those columns/clips but the general consensus is… the Cavaliers are BACK!
You’d think, after watching the Cleveland’s roller-coaster of a season, media folk might pump the brakes on crowning them Eastern Conference champs after one game with a new batch of role players.
Nah.
Here’s the Cavaliers season in four parts:
Mid-December
LeBron is playing the best basketball of his career and the Cavaliers are a lock for the Finals.
Late January
Do not count out the struggling Cavaliers. They’ll flip the switch in the playoffs.
Early February
A major shake-up is required to save the season.
Mid-February
LeBron is rejuvenated and all the new guys fit perfectly. In fact, Jordan Clarkson pisses liquid gold.
Any guesses to what we’ll be reading about in mid-March?
PS: I’ll be the first to admit that watching LeBron laugh it up with his new teammates on the Garden floor really burned my ass.