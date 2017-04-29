The Sports Daily > Red's Army Celtics 105 – Bulls 83: The best tweets of the night Posted by Rich Jensen on April 29, 2017 Some of the best tweets of the night, compiled for your enjoyment @MrTrpleDouble10 Are we SURE they did? — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) April 29, 2017 "Avery, got anything to say to the fans?" pic.twitter.com/1THGTV3BpM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 29, 2017 .@Isaiah_Thomas & the @celtics getting hype for Round 2 like… ☘💪 pic.twitter.com/TYhsZUUML8 — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) April 29, 2017 This starting lineup has never lost a playoff game…let alone a series. https://t.co/0ofdl8aN4s — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) April 29, 2017 Gerald Green: "Brad’s a genius. … I’ve always heard about his really really really high IQ of knowing the game. He’s a genius.” — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) April 29, 2017 Proud of my team. Happy to advance, but focused on the next challenge. Go Celtics! — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) April 29, 2017 Stevens starts off he's proud of Cs supporting IT: "You want to advance. … Bigger things than basketball happened and that took precedent" — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 29, 2017