"With the 3rd pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics select Jayson Tatum" #CelticsDraft pic.twitter.com/czC23q8uwc — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 23, 2017

Duke’s Jayson Tatum is the pick at #3 for the Celtics. I’m all for going with the best offensive player because I feel that was the bigger need.

My enthusiasm is a bit tempered because I’ve been wrapped up in all the trade talk for Kristaps Porzingis. With Phoenix drafting Josh Jackson, the Celtics hopes of landing the big Latvian are dashed (for now).

Here’s some reaction to the Tatum pick from other guys on the staff:

Mike D.: Cs definitely needed a scorer. Tatum was consensus no. 3, so Danny can stick by his claim he got his guy even by trading down.

Liam: I’m cool with it. you get a ready scorer off the bench and other stuff can come with time if it’s not there immediately. lower upside potentially but more reliability.

KJ: The KP rumor will hurt the reception of the pick, im sure- but we needed more scoring and he’ll bring that

Derek: Glad they drafted Tatum but damn I hope they use that for a trade.

Meanwhile…

Indiana and Boston are engaged in serious talks on a Paul George trade, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

Wow!

Stay tuned for more on that.

In other news, the Bulls have traded Jimmy Butler and the 16th pick to the Wolves for the 7th pick, Zach Levine and Kris Dunn.