In his latest story for the Sporting News, Sean Deveney wonders why the Bulls and Celtics haven’t pulled the trigger on a trade for Jimmy Butler. It’s simple. Neither team is sold on it:

There have been tepid discussions about Butler-to-the-Celtics at various times over the past year, though nothing pressing in recent weeks, according to league sources. It’s safe to assume that there will be renewed talks this week. But that does not mean a deal will get done, not with both sides tentative about the wisdom of a trade that the rest of the NBA’s observer class seems to think is such an obvious fit. … But there are questions about how Butler would fit in Boston. Isaiah Thomas has established himself has the Celtics’ marquee player, and Butler would have to be willing to take a secondary role in Boston. That dynamic could be troublesome for the Celtics. Butler is also known in Chicago for his quirky and sometimes demanding personality. That could be a problem in the Boston locker room, a generally laid-back place.

The scuttlebutt is the Celtics are high enough on Markelle Fultz that they don’t want to trade away the chance to draft him. Not even for Butler. And since they won’t’ know their draft position until May, a mid-season deal (involving the 2017 Brooklyn pick) for Butler seems unlikely.

That takes us to Suns SF PJ Tucker:

Boston has expressed deep interest in Tucker ahead of the deadline, a source said. Get Tucker, and the Celtics can add depth without giving up on a potential No. 1 pick. And there is cap space available this summer to sign a player in free agency. Without trading for Butler, Boston could keep the pick and get a name player this summer. Tucker is an amiable 31-year-old veteran who would fit well in Boston’s locker room.

Tucker’s strength is defense and rebounding (consider him the opposite of Gerald Green). Brian Robb suspects he can be had for a 2nd round pick or a protected 1st. Meh. My preference is to make a move for a rim protector like Andrew Bogut or Nerlens Noel.

In other news, the Kings – who have vehemently denied all reports of trading DeMarcus Cousins this season – have reportedly discussed trading DeMarcus Cousins:

Kings have had recent discussions with New Orleans on Cousins, sources tell @TheVertical. Sac still debating Cousins' future internally. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

Wow… Anthony Davis AND DeMarcus Cousins.