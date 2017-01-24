Posted byon
The Wizards are pulling a little stunt… wearing black because tonight is supposedly some sort of funeral…
I think that’s silly, but then again the Wizards are a little desperate. Yes, they’re really hot right now and they’ve climbed to the 5th seed, but their disappointments year after year after year have made this a crucial season for signs of good progress.
So they can dress in all black for a January matchup. I don’t make much of it. Neither do the Celtics.
Isaiah Thomas echos those sentiments.
Personally, I’d like to see a focused Celtics team crash this funeral. I hope to use this gif a lot tonight.