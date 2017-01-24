The Wizards are pulling a little stunt… wearing black because tonight is supposedly some sort of funeral…

I think that’s silly, but then again the Wizards are a little desperate. Yes, they’re really hot right now and they’ve climbed to the 5th seed, but their disappointments year after year after year have made this a crucial season for signs of good progress.

So they can dress in all black for a January matchup. I don’t make much of it. Neither do the Celtics.

Jae Crowder on the Wizards wearing all black: "That's cute. … We're just gonna play basketball, get a win, man. Nothing else to it." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 24, 2017

Isaiah Thomas echos those sentiments.

Personally, I’d like to see a focused Celtics team crash this funeral. I hope to use this gif a lot tonight.