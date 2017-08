The NBA is starting the season a couple of weeks earlier this season in an effort to reduce back-to-backs and fatigue. That’s reducing the preseason schedule to four games… which is very nice.

The Celtics have two home games on October 2 and 9. They then visit Philly on the 6th and Charlotte on the 11th.

I know how slow August can get, but camps open next month. We’re not THAT far away from seeing these guys on the court again.