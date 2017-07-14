The Boston Celtics made a bombshell announcement today…

Boston and 2016 second-round pick Abdel Nader have agreed in principle on a four-year, $6M rookie deal, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2017

It’s unclear how this deal is structured, but I assume it includes a standard team option and qualifying offer in years 3 and 4. We’ll find out more about that later.

The other announcement today included the signing of a Gordon Hayward…. lemme just Google this guy real quick while you look at his jersey.

So this makes it official… Ray Allen’s number will not be retired. Here’s the official announcement from Danny Ainge:

The Aron Baynes and Daniel Thies signings are not official. This is mostly because the Celtics, I assume, are trying to figure out a Semi Ojeleye deal and how to part with Demetrius Jackson (or vice versa, I suppose, but Brad Stevens was talking like Semi is part of the plan) and how to fit him and Guerschon Yabusele under the cap. From there they’ll use their Room Mid-Level to sign Baynes and we’ll be done.

Welcome to Boston, Gordo.