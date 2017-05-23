Despite their historic comeback victory in Game 3, the Celtics remain massive underdogs in Game 4. The line has moved down slightly, from 16.5 points to 15 points. One might argue the line should be larger because the Cavaliers will likely hit the court with a renewed focus tonight.

I don’t know how these projections/probability numbers are calculated but I would have guessed the Cavaliers would be up to 85% for tonight’s game.

How can the Celtics win? They’re going to need at least 110 points and hope one of Cleveland’s big 3 shoots like crap.

Reaching 110 requires ridiculous shooting nights by at least two guys not named Bradley and Horford.