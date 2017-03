The Cavaliers are cruising (8 out of last 10), while the Celtics are stumbling (lost 3 of 4). A win tonight and the negative attitude surrounding this team lately would evaporate.

But even with the numbers on the Celtics side (50.58% win probability!), I’m just not feeling it.

Take Cleveland -1.

F-that. Take the Celtics.

On the season: 4-3

This just in… the Celtics odds for winning the championship just jumped from 33/1 to 16/1. What does Bovada know that I don’t?