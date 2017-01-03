Boston by 5.5 seems a bit high considering the Jazz have won 4 straight, are 10-6 on the road, and have the 3rd best defensive rating in the league. Then again, Utah’s last 4 opponents (Brooklyn, Philly, Phoenix, Lakers) are not exactly the cream of the crop.

Injury updates: Hill (concussion) is out for Utah. No word yet on Smart and Zeller.

Give me Boston -5.5.

On the season: 2-3