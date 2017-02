YUGE game tonight at the Garden.

The Raptors are skidding (just 2 wins in their last 8) and Celtic-killer DeMar DeRozan will miss his 5th game with a sprained ankle. Avery Bradley is expected to play.

All signs point to a comfortable win but I’m hesitant to give up the 6.5. So I’m taking Toronto plus the points.

On the season: 3-3