The Boston Celtics announced early Friday morning they have waived big man Jordan Mickey before his contract would have become guaranteed. The move was expected as the Celtics continue to clear cap space for Gordon Hayward’s maximum contract. By letting Mickey go before July 15, the team saved $1.47 million.

MassLive – Jordan Mickey waived by Boston Celtics before guarantee date

Jordan Mickey was the classic “we may have a second-round steal … ok, maybe not” player. Drafted 33rd overall, Mickey always looked good in Summer League and with the Maine Red Claws, but he never was able to move up to the next level. He struggled to get playing time with the Celtics, averaging just 4.8 minutes per game and appearing in just 41 games over two seasons in Boston.

Now he’s one of the many roster casualties (Olynyk, Bradley, Johnson, Young, Jerebko, Zeller, Green) to make room for Hayward and the other new Celtics.

Mickey passed up the opportunity to play for the Celts in this year’s Summer League. He probably knew this day was coming, especially with Zizic and Yabusele poised to join the parent team’s roster. Perhaps Mickey is looking toward landing with a European squad.

Even though he’s “only” 6-foot-8 and not a 7-footer, the one thing Mickey can do is block shots. So we’ll say goodbye with this highlight.

