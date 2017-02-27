Well you can’t say that this team isn’t interesting. After a disappointing loss to the Raptors following the All-Star Game break, which in itself was following a disappointing no-movement day during the Trade Deadline, some would say the Celtics needed this win tonight. The Pistons did everything they could to run a successful comeback, but the young guys for the Celtics ended up solidifying the win for their team. 104-98 Final Score.

The Game Flow

After taking just 5 shots in a loss to the Raptors last game, Horford scored first for the C’s and appeared ready to be more aggressive early on. This didn’t pan out, but luckily the backcourt picked up his lit torch and carried the team with 9 of the first 13 points. Jaylen finished the frame with a game-high 7 points, including a smooth catch-n-shoot 3 he got off with no hesitation. Perhaps even more surprisingly, Amir Johnson beat Drummond on the boards by a count of 6-4, and the Celts took an early lead into the 2nd – 27-23.

Believe it or not, but Steven’s choice lineup of Jerebko, Young, Olynyk, Rozier, and Smart couldn’t score to save their life at the beginning of the 2nd quarter. Eventually these players made their contributions, though, and Rozier’s aggressiveness became the highlight of a period that saw the Celts get back to their running ways. When they weren’t in transition, they were letting Marcus Smart go to work in the post or moving the ball to find the easy 3; Boston was able to exploit these situations for an eventual 14 point lead. This being the NBA, Detroit made a comeback led in large part by Reggie Jackson and wound up trailing by just 4 going into halftime, but the point remained: the Celtics found their winning formula for the night.

Appropriately enough, the 3s fell in bunches during the 3rd. Crowder temporarily awoke from his slumber and opened the flood gates, and Isaiah Thomas sprinkled at least 3 more through out the quarter – two of which came at an incredibly important moment of the game. The Pistons had gone on a 11-0 run over the first 6 minutes of the 3rd (no coincidence: there had also been 10 foul calls during this time). Simply put- Boston was out of sync and the Pistons were dominating everywhere but the scoreboard. Then the Celtics best player/lucky leprechaun, Mr. Isaiah Thomas, stepped up. He broke the drought with a 3 then followed that possession with another straight away swish from deep. The Celtics maintained control of the game and cruised into the 4th just needing to hold on for the win.

The Celtics never make it easy, though, do they? Boston allowed Detroit to come roaring all the way back, with Morris solidifying a tie at 90 with about 3 minutes remaining. After a terrible call against Isaiah Thomas as Caldwell-Pope shot a 3, it became time to hit the panic button. The Pistons grabbed the lead for the first time since the game was 32-31, but the C’s young stars wouldn’t allow this game to slip away. Marcus Smart followed a Jaylen Brown miss with a beast mode put-back to regain the lead just a minute later, and after a 3 for Detroit brought the game to 96-95, it was the C’s rookie Mr. Brown that managed to hit a clutch-time 3 and the foul while just under a minute remained. Brown missed the ensuing free throw, but Marcus Smart’s aggressive try for the rebound drew a foul from a Detroit defender, and Smart proceeded to hit his two FT’s. Just like that, there was a 5 point swing at the most important time and the Celtics had the game wrapped up.

I wanted to make it a point to showcase a layup of Thomas’ tonight. He makes this look easy on a nightly basis, but in reality this requires a burst of speed no lay-person has; not to mention an incredible amount of strength to reach that height, and INSANE body control/hand-eye coordination just to maintain the chance of making that shot. Did I mention he’s 5’9″?

The team’s major glare: rebounding deficiency. Andre Drummond finished with 15 rebounds to go along with his 17 points, and Marcus Morris pitched in 10 rebounds with 16 points. Two guys having a double-double against a team is never a good sign. BOX. OUT.

Jae Crowder had a quiet but LARGE impact on the game tonight. His final stat line says it all, as he contributed in every facet of the game, per usual: 14pts, 11rebs, 5assists. It easily could have been awarded to Isaiah Thomas, who topped out at 33pts, but if we as a fanbase need to mend our relationship with Jae after a bit of a rough trade deadline: let this be the beginning. Enjoy the fake-cigar, Mr. Crowder.

The Grid

Isaiah Thomas: 10/23 FG (43.5%), 8/9 Free Throws, 33pts, 3asts

Andre Drummond: 8/13 FG (61.5%), 1/11 Free Throws, 17pts, 15rebs

BOX SCORE