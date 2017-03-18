ISlide has partnered up with the King in the Fourth himself, Isaiah Thomas. The Boston-based company and IT are proud to introduce the “IT Official Collection”.

Via ISlide:

You know what time it is!

Time to rep the King in the Fourth from head to toe. These limited edition, official Isaiah Thomas ISlides are available for 44 hours only.

From his most famous moments, to his current kingdom, these will become your favorite shoes faster than IT can drop 10+ in the fourth.

A portion of all proceeds will help benefit the

Isaiah’s youth mentoring programs in Boston and Tacoma.

#StandInWhatYouStandFor