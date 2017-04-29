In what must be a disappointing development for Brad Stevens’s small but disingenuous cadre of caterwauling detractors, the Celtics coach now has added a series victory in the playoffs to his résumé. … It’s no surprise that the perpetually even-keeled Stevens downplayed the achievement. But for those who have grown weary of hearing about what he hasn’t accomplished rather than appreciating the Celtics’ quick return to relevance, well, here’s to the timely death of another context-free talking point. Because it’s not just that Stevens has now won a playoff series. An argument can be made that Stevens actually won the playoff series.

Boston Globe

While Chad goes on to suggest that Rondo’s injury was the real turning point, something I disagree with, he makes a good point overall. Using statistics to support a claim that Stevens is a poor coach in the post-season is kind of like deciding that trying to play softball with a cantaloupe. It’s not going to work, and it’s going to make you look pretty foolish in the process.

The bottom line, when it comes to statistics is this: Statistics do not make a bad argument good. They do not make a stupid argument smart. They do not turn nonsense into sense. If you have decided that black is white, that up is down, or that Brad Stevens is constitutionally incapable of coaching a playoff team, then yes, you can find some bizarre framework that supports your conclusion, but mangling reality to match your preconceptions does not change reality.

When Stevens was down 0-2, and was 2-10 for his career in the post season, there were plenty of people who couldn’t shut up about Stevens’ record.

Well, it’s now 6-10. Why aren’t they talking about his record anymore?

Oh, right, because it doesn’t prop up their flimsy arguments anymore.

Make no mistake, Stevens going to Green is the reason why a team that has been starting three second rounders won 53 games. He’s a very good coach.