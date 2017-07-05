In a new column about Gordon Hayward’s impact on the Celtics, Chris Mannix drops this nugget about Grizzlies center Marc Gasol:

And remember: Boston probably isn’t done dealing. Celtics president Danny Ainge is effectively operating two teams, one with a core built to win now (Thomas, Hayward, Al Horford) and another (Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and as many as seven first-round picks over the next three seasons) in development. Figuring the Hayward/Brown/Tatum mix could be the most challenging. Would Ainge be willing to part with one of his prized forward prospects now that the 27-year-old Hayward is locked in for at least the next three seasons? The trade market for stars has momentarily dried up. One player worth keeping an eye on, two league executives told The Vertical: Memphis’ Marc Gasol. The Grizzlies lost Zach Randolph, Tony Allen could be next out the door, and if you were filling out your Western Conference playoff bracket today, Memphis probably wouldn’t be in it. Would the Grizz move the 32-year-old Gasol for a ready-made rebuilding package of players and picks? Would Boston – which has to be wary of putting together a team that would beat Cleveland but still get pulverized by Golden State – be interested? Again, worth watching.

I don’t see it. And by “it” I mean why the cap-space strapped Celtics would trade a prized prospect for a 32-year old center owed $46 million over the next two years. Gasol also has a 15% trade kicker, meaning Memphis would have to pay him about $10 million to move him.

Gasol would certainly help the Celtics against big teams like Cleveland (Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love) and Washington (Marcin Gortat, Markieff Morris). But what about small ball? I thought position flexibility was key in the Stevens system?

This is the first time I’ve heard the Celtics linked to Gasol. But apparently, there’s talk: