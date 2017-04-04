Jae Crowder came out of the Knicks game with some weird tingling in his non-shooting elbow. There’s some swelling, we were told, but there was no other symptom other than a weird tingling.

Well, the MRI that was supposed to give us answers really didn’t give us much at all.

Crowder's elbow heavily wrapped beneath sweatshirt. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) April 4, 2017

Jae Crowder says MRI revealed no structural damage to elbow. He deems himself day-to-day; uncertain vs Cavs. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) April 4, 2017

The Celtics say he shot before practice but didn’t participate. As for WHEN the injury happened?

Jae Crowder said he has watched video of @knicks game twice, still not sure how he hurt his elbow — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) April 4, 2017

So… who knows how it will go. As I’ve been saying for weeks now, tomorrow’s game against the Cavs might be anti-climactic because Cleveland plays at home tonight against Orlando and again on Friday against the Hawks… both very winnable games. They just had a double OT game a couple of days ago so there’s no real point in fighting Boston for a top seed. If they rest LeBron, Irving, and Love, then I’d expect the Celtics to give Crowder a day off too.

Side note: Avery Bradley’s stomach bug is better and he’ll be back tomorrow.