Jae Crowder came out of the Knicks game with some weird tingling in his non-shooting elbow. There’s some swelling, we were told, but there was no other symptom other than a weird tingling.
Well, the MRI that was supposed to give us answers really didn’t give us much at all.
The Celtics say he shot before practice but didn’t participate. As for WHEN the injury happened?
So… who knows how it will go. As I’ve been saying for weeks now, tomorrow’s game against the Cavs might be anti-climactic because Cleveland plays at home tonight against Orlando and again on Friday against the Hawks… both very winnable games. They just had a double OT game a couple of days ago so there’s no real point in fighting Boston for a top seed. If they rest LeBron, Irving, and Love, then I’d expect the Celtics to give Crowder a day off too.
Side note: Avery Bradley’s stomach bug is better and he’ll be back tomorrow.