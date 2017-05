So this is not a dirty play unless Olynyk does it #Celtics pic.twitter.com/ofJ8iDa6jw — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) May 22, 2017

Lost in the chaos of last night’s improbable comeback (and LeBron disappearing act) was this blatantly dirty play by Tristan Thompson.

The video clearly shows Thompson locking up Johnson’s arm and giving it a tug. Amir had to leave the game and returned with a shoulder brace.

Cavaliers fans who have been in an uproar for 2 years must be sick to their stomachs that someone from the Land would do something so despicable.