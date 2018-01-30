If you haven’t heard, John Wall is having knee surgery and will miss about 6 weeks. That’s a big blow to an under-performing Wizards team sitting in the 6th spot in the East. Wall’s surgery also opens up a spot in the AS game:

Draymond Green tells ESPN he believes Boston guard Jaylen Brown should be an All-Star. With John Wall out, Adam Silver must select injury replacement. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 30, 2018

Wall was a reserve on Team LeBron. I have a hard time believing Silver will select Brown (14 ppg, 5.5 rpg) over Andre Drummond (14 ppg, 15 rpg), Kemba Walker (22 ppg, 5.6 apg) or even Ben Simmons (16.6, 7.9 rpg, 7.3 apg).

I’m not big on participation trophies, but in this case it’s cool seeing a player of Green’s statue lobby for Jaylen.