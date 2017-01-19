We often wonder what opposing teams, their beat reporters and bloggers are saying about the Celtics. Here’s a look at some enemy chatter from New York.

This game will probably be remembered as the Willy Hernangomez Game when he takes his place in the Hall of Fame, because of the way he halted a rough patch of his rookie season with a magnificent 17-point, 11-rebound double-double. But it probably ought to be remembered as the game that saw the Knicks’ second unit carry them to a win over a far superior opponent. Oh, let me count the ways… Hell, even the Plumlee brother that’s on the Knicks had himself a nice 5-point, 7-rebound game. Don’t let those modest numbers deceive you, he looked like he genuinely pissed the Celtics off every single time he had the ball and that may as well be worth 1000 points and 10,000 rebounds. But enough about that, let’s laugh at this stuff now. Ahhhhh yes, Horford was beyond trash tonight and Olynyk did not have an impact on this game at all. The Celtics bigs looked to be — in Tim Thomas parlance — fugazi, as the Willy-Plumlee duo dominated them off the boards.

Poasting and Toasting

It’s never enjoyable reading opposing team blogs, especially after a bad loss. But I’ll be honest, the Knicks writers at Poasting and Toasting are pretty damn funny. They know the team is mostly garbage and they react accordingly.

I thought Kelly Olynyk only frustrated Celtics fans. Apparently his 16 point performance in the Celts’ Christmas Day victory in NY ruffled a few feathers.

Yes, Horford was trash. Yes, Plumlee pissed us all off.

Horford will be better. Plumlee, not so much.