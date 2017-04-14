We often wonder what opposing teams, their beat reporters and bloggers are saying about the Celtics. Here’s a look at some enemy chatter from Chicago.

Look: the Celtics aren’t that good. Their 53 wins are the fewest for a No. 1 seed in the decade. Their point differential of +2.7 is the lowest for a No. 1 seed since the 1978-79 Seattle SuperSonics. All of this while the Celtics were loaded with two Nets draft picks that could have put this team over the top during a year when the Cavs look totally lifeless and every other team in the conference is deeply flawed. Boston could have tried to deal one of those picks for Jimmy Butler. They could have tried to deal one for Paul George. Instead they stayed the course, betting big on the lottery even at the risk of pissing off Isaiah Thomas. I’m not saying the Celtics should have traded one of their Nets draft picks. I just think it’s incredible that no one even questioned the decision. It’s amazing Boston fans even have time to tweet while washing Danny Ainge’s feet all day.

Blog A Bull

This blog is so gloriously ignorant that I cannot hate on the author. Plus, it’s pretty funny.

We’ve been over this “the Celtics are not that good for a #1 seed” thing ad nauseam. The fact is they are a very good team that equaled just about all preseason expectations. Direct your hate at the Cavs and Raptors – two teams who woefully underachieved this year.

You want to focus on point differential? Let’s focus on this point differential: In the 4 games this season between Boston and Chicago, the Celtics have a +5 differential (102.3 – 97.3). Woo-hoo! I don’t give a sh*t about the sample size. ANALTYICS DON’T LIE.

The comment about the lack of criticism is comical. I’m fairly confident he’d feel differently after being locked in a room for 48 hours with nothing but Felger and Mazz on the radio, Gary Tanguay on TV and Dan Shaughnessy columns to read.

I must be a naive asshole to trust the front office that engineered one championship, pulled off the greatest trade heist in the history of professional sports and has masterfully paved the way for another championship.