We often wonder what opposing teams, their beat reporters and bloggers are saying about the Celtics. Here’s a look at some enemy chatter from Denver.

Overall, the Nuggets were just not used the Celtics incessant defensive mindset. They took no plays off. Not one. Coach Brad Stevens is doing great things with that roster. Newly acquired Kyrie Irving is having a MVP caliber season that makes it seem like Boston will be a force in the East for years to come. I mean, good for Boston, right? They need the help with some wins out there with their team sports. That being said, the Nuggets took this game down to the final stretch, while missing 3 of their most impactful players in Millsap, Jokic, and Barton.

NuggLove

While I thoroughly enjoy reading praise from opposing team bloggers, I can’t help but say, “You thought that was good defense?”

Parental responsibility prevented me from watching (with a clear focus) a majority of this game so it’s possible the Celtics played locked down D but I didn’t come away with that vibe. After all, Denver’s 118 points is 20 points higher than Boston’s per game average and their 49.5 FG% is about 6% higher.

Despite giving up 226 points in the last 2 games, the Celtics remain #1 in defensive rating (100.3), and 2nd in OPPG (98) and FG% (.439).