We often wonder what opposing teams, their beat reporters and bloggers are saying about the Celtics. Here’s a look at some enemy chatter from Washington.

After dropping Game 2 of a second-round series to the Boston Celtics in an overtime thriller, Scott Brooks fielded a question about the Washington Wizards’ foul trouble. “Nice try,” replied the Wizards coach. “Next question.” Brooks delivered the line like he did not want to discuss the officiating. But he returned to the topic later, unprovoked, to share a desire for the Celtics to keep their hands off Bradley Beal. The shooting guard scored just 14 points on 4-for-15 shooting and committed six turnovers. He also missed some critical shots, including a potential game-winner at the end of regulation. “We have to do a better job of getting their hands off of him, one,” Brooks said. “If they’re going to allow him to be guarded that way we’ve got to make some adjustments ourselves. We’re going to look at the film and try to figure out how to get their hands off him. You’re not allowed to do that, but we have to figure out how to get some better looks for him. But that’s part of something we have to figure that out as a staff.”

Mass Live

Is this Scott Brooks’ first time in the 2nd round? Because he sure is acting like a coach who doesn’t know playoff basketball.

I challenge anyone to deliver proof of Avery Bradley manhandling Beal or anyone on the Wizards.

Lmao wowwwwwwwww pic.twitter.com/ApleAoJ0G3 — Rd 2 Wiz in 6 (0-2) (@SupremeSaxx) May 3, 2017

Busted. So Bradley and Marcus Smart are bullies in the back court. Is Brooks watching what’s happening in the paint? Gortat and Morris aren’t exactly treading lightly. I’m pretty sure Morris tossed Al Horford into the first row last night.

But wait, there’s more whine from Washington:

Apparently Isaiah Thomas is violating the rules by crossing the plane of the free throw line before the ball reaches the rim. This fan claims he did it every time last night.

What are the odds this is Fred Hoiberg’s shadow Twitter handle?