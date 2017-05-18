We often wonder what opposing teams, their beat reporters, bloggers (and sometimes fans) are saying about the Celtics. Here’s a look at some enemy chatter from Cleveland.

Isaiah Thomas just tried to grab Kevin Love's ankle. — Joe Noga (@JoeNogaCLE) May 18, 2017

Check out the comments to Fear the Sword’s game recap and you’ll see a whole bunch of whining (and straight out fabrication) about the Celtics supposed dirty play. They fault Al Horford for bumping knees with Tristan Thompson!?

I find the general premise preposterous and believe this attitude stems from LeBron’s sense of entitlement (the man lobbies the officials after every whistle). Cavs fans simply don’t like to be challenged physically. They expect teams to roll over for them.

With that said, it appears Isaiah Thomas is attempting to trip Kevin Love and that qualifies as a dirty play. Now, I don’t know what precipitated this action by Thomas but regardless, it’s cheap and I don’t support it.

Does this one action make the Celtics dirty? Hell, no. I thought Marcus Smart played a strong, physical game last night. Calling him out for mixing it up with Thompson is silly.

Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas don't care how big Tristan Thompson is …they still gonna talk pic.twitter.com/AFB4hyqLkG — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 18, 2017

Update: