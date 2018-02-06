Posted byon
This is going to come down to the wire.
I’m all in on Tyreke Evans, even if it costs the Celtics the 28th or 29th pick in next year’s draft (how many Yabusele’s and Ojeleye’s does a team need?).
But I’m an irrational fan and Danny Ainge is a pragmatic GM.
What’s puzzling to me is the shopping of Smart. I’d like Evans (or Lou Williams) to compliment Smart on this roster, not replace him. Others feel the same:
Yahoo’s Chris Mannix says the Celtics expect the buyout market to be strong and might sit this one out. Greg Monroe is already better than the buyout options from the new Big 3 era. Anyone remember Troy Murphy, Michael Finley or Stephon Marbury??