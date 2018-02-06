Three frontrunners (Boston, Denver and Philadelphia) and a fourth team (Miami) staying engaged on Memphis' Tyreke Evans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2018

The Celtics are chasing that extra first-round pick in Marcus Smart trade talks in hopes of flipping it in a deal for either Lou Williams or Tyreke Evans, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2018

This is going to come down to the wire.

I’m all in on Tyreke Evans, even if it costs the Celtics the 28th or 29th pick in next year’s draft (how many Yabusele’s and Ojeleye’s does a team need?).

But I’m an irrational fan and Danny Ainge is a pragmatic GM.

What’s puzzling to me is the shopping of Smart. I’d like Evans (or Lou Williams) to compliment Smart on this roster, not replace him. Others feel the same:

There are a lot of rumors out there but I just don't see the sense in trading Smart away to replace him with Tyreke Evans. Adding him to the team? OK, sure. Dumping Smart just to bring Evans in? I don't get it — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) February 6, 2018

Yahoo’s Chris Mannix says the Celtics expect the buyout market to be strong and might sit this one out. Greg Monroe is already better than the buyout options from the new Big 3 era. Anyone remember Troy Murphy, Michael Finley or Stephon Marbury??