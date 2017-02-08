Via ESPN Insider Kevin Pelton, 5 Big NBA Trades I’d Love to See:

Boston Celtics get: Forwards Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson Chicago Bulls get: Guard Terry Rozier, centers Amir Johnson and Tyler Zeller, Brooklyn’s 2018 first-round pick and Memphis’ protected 2019 first-round pick View in the ESPN Trade Machine Even if the Raptors get Millsap, I still think the Celtics might be a bigger threat to the Cavaliers if they can get Butler. Not only that, getting a player in his prime (Butler is 27) and under contract sets up Boston to contend for years. I’d be willing to surrender any non-starter and any draft pick besides the 2017 Nets pick to get Butler. That might not be enough for Chicago in reality — I could see the Bulls holding out for this year’s Brooklyn pick, which is virtually certain to have the best chance at being No. 1 overall in a strong draft — but in my fantasy world, the teams make a deal that also sends the Celtics Gibson, an impending free agent who strengthens a Boston frontcourt weakened by the loss of Johnson.

Someone get me a towel.

If a fan submitted this trade scenario, I’d laugh directly in their face. It’s so preposterously one-sided.

Pelton hints this won’t be enough to satisfy Chicago and that he’d throw in any non-starter to make it work. Hell, I’d add Jae Crowder to this deal and do it without blinking.

Please note this is blatant speculation and not rooted in any real reporting.

Sticking with ESPN Insider news, Chad Ford has Boston taking Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the #1 pick. Brooklyn sits at the bottom of the NBA – a whopping 9 wins below the Suns.