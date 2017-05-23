An incredible 2016-17 season for Isaiah Thomas came to a conclusion much too early. But in no way, shape or form did Thomas quit on his team. Anyone saying otherwise hasn’t been paying much attention. After putting the Boston Celtics on his tiny shoulders and leading them to 53 regular season wins and the Eastern Conference Finals, Thomas deserved a better final chapter to his 2016-17 campaign. The Celtics weren’t going to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and advance to the NBA Finals, but Thomas should be on the floor when it ends and not somewhere else nursing a nasty hip injury that may end up leading to surgery for the 28-year-old.

In an article titled “Questioning Isaiah Thomas’ Toughness Is Just Silly”, Matthew Geagan, in the snippet above, says that Mazz hasn’t been paying attention.

Elsewhere in the article:

“That isn’t quitting; it’s just being smart.” … It’s an even bigger shame that some are questioning Thomas’ toughness after he fought through such emotional hardship and physical pain this postseason. But that foolishness, and missing out on the end of the Boston’s run, will just add more fuel to Thomas’ fire next season.

Mazz, for his part, tried to walk back his stupid tweet with other stupid tweets, culminating in one yesterday wherein he said that Celtics “moles” told him that, contrary to what Jackie MacMullen told Bob Ryan, Ainge was actively shopping IT after last season:

FWIW, Celtics moles are saying they never offered Isaiah for picks at the `16 Draft. Hope was to sign Durant & Horford, then keep Isaiah — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) May 22, 2017

That, right there, is a real pip.

Let’s stop and think about this for like ten seconds. Who’s talking to this twerp? Seriously. What person who is so close to Danny Ainge that he knows the substance of every Ainge trade proposal is going to pass info that sensitive to Mazz? I mean, if you’re smart enough to tie your shoes, listening to this guy is like nails on a chalkboard. People who know things don’t talk to people like him.