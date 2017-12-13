This is not a drill.

I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!

Look who's out of the boot 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/3RN5EOOJ0c — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) December 13, 2017

Hayward has said he’s keeping a return this season in the back of his mind. As fun as it is to freak out right now, this is about the right time for him to get out of the boot so this isn’t really unexpected.

I stick by what I said on Sunday..

If I put money down to bet on when Hayward would return, that’s where it would go… second round of the playoffs. He will have missed the entire regular season and, by then, have gone through six and a half months of recovery and rehabilitation. It’s a time frame that accounts for potential setbacks, extra caution, and complete confidence in his leg and ability to play basketball.

