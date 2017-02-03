Thanks for reading Red’s Army “Fan Friday,” the weekly feature that introduces you to Celtics fans from all around the globe. If you’d like to nominate someone to be featured – including yourself – please email us at Redsarmy.com@gmail.com. Provide the person’s contact info and some brief details about the fan’s background as a member of Celtics Nation.

This week’s featured fan is Red’s Army writer Derek Machen, age 21, who was born in California but has lived most of his life in San Antonio. Derek is a fan of both the Spurs and the Celtics. You can follow him on Twitter at @Machen55, and also check out his Red’s Army posts.

How he became a Celtics fan:

I’ve been following the NBA in general since I was 13, and the Celtics were always a team that I loved watching because they truly emphasized winning games off of defense and teamwork. I was lucky enough to watch the C’s title run in 2008, where the Big 3 (Pierce, Allen and Garnett) and Rondo won a title off those concepts. Not to mention the tremendous coaching Doc Rivers had in scheming game plans.

His favorite player:

My favorite Celtics player of all-time would have to be Larry Bird. For someone to have that much talent and to come from such a small school like Indiana State is truly amazing. Plus, he was arguably one of the greatest trash-talkers off all-time – something Bird doesn’t get enough love for. He has one of the more pure shooting strokes I’ve ever seen. He’s a once-in-a-generation player, a true Boston Celtic.

Best Celtics moments and games:

My favorite Celtics moment would have to be when they won it all in 2008. Watching Kevin Garnett in his interview with the famous line “Anything is possible!” will always stick with me.

Why the Celtics are important to him:

The Boston Celtics are important to me because the NBA has always been at its best when the Celtics have a team contending for a championship. It adds anticipation, excitement, and some of the greatest games I’ve ever seen. As a basketball fan and aspiring sports writer, I feel that Boston is the type of historic franchise that will always attract star players and coaches to compete for titles. It shakes up the league entirely and change is always new and exciting to see.