“Fan Friday” is the Red’s Army weekly feature that introduces you to Celtics fans from all around the globe. We’re always looking for fans to profile, and we need our readers to help us identify Boston’s biggest boosters.
Think of the most devoted Celtics fan you know – even if that’s yourself – and nominate that fan by emailing us at Redsarmy.com@gmail.com. Provide the person’s email address, Twitter handle, and some brief details about the fan’s background as a member of Celtics Nation.
Fans who are featured must simply answer a few questions and provide a couple of photos of themselves in Celtics gear or at a game.
Red’s Army will also occasionally interview a celebrity fan, such as when we profiled Al Horford’s sister, Anna.
Don’t wait: nominate your favorite fan today. To help you along, please check out the Fan Friday archive.
March 10 – Fan Friday: Kevin “KJ” Kourafas
March 3 – Fan Friday: Aaron Sim
Feb. 24 – Fan Friday: Ben Vallis
Feb. 17 – Fan Friday: Father-Son Duo, Rich And Rich Jensen
Feb. 10 – Fan Friday: Neil Sharma Of Red’s Army
Feb. 3 – Fan Friday: Derek Machen Of Red’s Army
Jan. 27 – Fan Friday: Eric DeWolfe
Jan. 20 – Fan Friday: Doza
Jan. 13 – Fan Friday: Justin Condo
Jan. 6 – Celebrity Fan Friday: Anna Horford
Dec. 23 – The Return Of Fan Friday: Timi Kordylewski, The King Of Celtics YouTube Highlights