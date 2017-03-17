“Fan Friday” is the Red’s Army weekly feature that introduces you to Celtics fans from all around the globe. We’re always looking for fans to profile, and we need our readers to help us identify Boston’s biggest boosters.

Think of the most devoted Celtics fan you know – even if that’s yourself – and nominate that fan by emailing us at Redsarmy.com@gmail.com. Provide the person’s email address, Twitter handle, and some brief details about the fan’s background as a member of Celtics Nation.

Fans who are featured must simply answer a few questions and provide a couple of photos of themselves in Celtics gear or at a game.

Red’s Army will also occasionally interview a celebrity fan, such as when we profiled Al Horford’s sister, Anna.

Don’t wait: nominate your favorite fan today. To help you along, please check out the Fan Friday archive.

