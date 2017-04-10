Fans who read Red’s Army and listen to the Locked On Celtics podcasts had a fun time recently playing the first-ever Celtics Bingo game. Now, with the regular season almost at an end, we’re bringing you Celtics Bingo 2.0, with all new categories. It’s one last chance to enjoy some laughs before the tension of the playoffs overwhelms us.

Tonight’s home game versus Brooklyn is big for playoff seeding purposes: if the Celts win, they will clinch at least second place in the East, and will also remain alive to grab the first seed.

How to play Celtics Bingo 2.0:

Before tonight’s game, click on the game card image to open a printable PDF.

Watch and listen for various Celtics happenings we’ve come to know and love (or hate).

Mark the appropriate squares on the Celtics Bingo grid.

May we all be winners! (Including the Celtics.)