“Isaiah Thomas is a hell of a player, an unbelievable competitor … but when you’re allowed to discontinue your dribble on every possession, he is impossible to guard,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s impossible to guard when you’re able to put your hand underneath the ball and take two or three steps and put it back down.’’

Is the correct spelling boohoo, boo hoo or boo-hoo?

Hoiberg has complained to the referees about Thomas’ dribbling habits before and during these games. The referees apparently have smiled, patted Hoiberg on the head and told him to run along.

Asked when was the last time NBA officials enforced the rule against palming the ball, he said: “That’s a great question. They talk about it every year being a point of emphasis. It should be called.’’

Then he refused to answer any more questions about the raging fire he had started.

A coach has to fight for his team, but pick a fight you have a chance of winning. For whatever reason, traveling and carrying the ball are not called in the NBA. They just aren’t. And they won’t be. Why waste your breath?

Worse, there’s a distinct possibility that Hoiberg has ticked off Thomas, who argued after the game that he’s hard to guard because of his abilities, not because of some illegal tic in his game.