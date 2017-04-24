“Isaiah Thomas is a hell of a player, an unbelievable competitor … but when you’re allowed to discontinue your dribble on every possession, he is impossible to guard,’’ Hoiberg said. “He’s impossible to guard when you’re able to put your hand underneath the ball and take two or three steps and put it back down.’’
Hoiberg has complained to the referees about Thomas’ dribbling habits before and during these games. The referees apparently have smiled, patted Hoiberg on the head and told him to run along.
Asked when was the last time NBA officials enforced the rule against palming the ball, he said: “That’s a great question. They talk about it every year being a point of emphasis. It should be called.’’
Then he refused to answer any more questions about the raging fire he had started.
A coach has to fight for his team, but pick a fight you have a chance of winning. For whatever reason, traveling and carrying the ball are not called in the NBA. They just aren’t. And they won’t be. Why waste your breath?
Worse, there’s a distinct possibility that Hoiberg has ticked off Thomas, who argued after the game that he’s hard to guard because of his abilities, not because of some illegal tic in his game.
Props to the Sun Times reporter for putting the proper spin on Hoiberg’s outrageous claims.
I’m all about fair officiating but palming? Hoiberg is only 30 years late with his complaint. I’d say the tide started to turn with Michael Jordan’s rise to fame and the violation was practically eliminated from the rule book during Allen Iverson’s prime.
The timing of Hoiberg’s comments are especially irksome. Jimmy Butler took 23 free throws in Game 4 – 1 more than the entire Celtics team. We also witnessed the second egregious no-call of a goaltending violation by Chicago. Of all the goaltending plays, balls swatted after hitting the backboard should be the easiest to spot.
Hoiberg is desperate. His team is folding and Brad Stevens is coaching circles around him. He can’t x-and-o his way out of this mess so he’s bitching and moaning.
Don’t worry Fred, this nightmare will be over soon.
Video: Hoiberg’s comments and Isaiah’s response.