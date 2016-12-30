Just got my advance copy of the George Karl book. This is how the introduction ends… So all the recent excerpts make much more sense pic.twitter.com/5FcsuHjj45 — John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) December 30, 2016

That’s a legit snapshot from the book.

Certainly explains why George pulled no punches in telling everyone what those inside the league have long known:

That George Karl is self-serving, attention seeking, and bent on settling scores.

And, you know, that would be just fine all by itself. There are plenty of–ahem, Jason Kidd–self-serving, attention seeking, score-settling people in and in the general vicinity of this league (yeah, I’m looking at you, too, Mark Jackson).

It’s another thing to accuse other people of doing exactly what you’ve admitted to doing yourself–unless you just flat out don’t care about anyone or anything anymore.

And maybe George doesn’t care about anything except landing a TV gig where he’ll get money and viewers by saying thoroughly stupid things and all it will cost him is the tattered remains of his reputation and integrity.

By the way, apparently George is thoroughly baffled by all this negative feedback.

Take, for example, his outrageous comments about Kenyon Martin.

When asked to account for them, George said this:

“I said it poorly, and I’m sorry that I said it poorly, and I’m sorry for the reaction”

That’s no excuse at all. Maybe if George had said something in the heat of the moment after a game, he could get by with this.

But we’re talking about writing a book here. George either wrote that or dictated it, then read it in the manuscript. Then he would’ve had to read it after his editors took a look at it. Then he would have had to read it on the page proofs. That’s multiple opportunities to walk back an absurd, baseless, childish, rancid, unsupportable, borderline racist, certainly class-ist slur against guys who made him look good. And George didn’t avail himself of any of those opportunities and now, after the fact, he wants us to think he’s sorry?

No, George, ‘sorry’ doesn’t mean anything at all when it’s just mealy-mouth words delivered to a third party in a public forum in order to be heard.

However, if you’re at all offended by any of George’s slander, he’d be more than happy to eat dinner with you. But he’s not going to try to force it:

When asked whether he wanted to speak to any of the players to clear up anything, he said, “I’m not forcing the issue right now.” Although he did say if a player reached out to him and wanted to have dinner, he’d accept. Sporting News

Before Terry Stotts told George Karl to ‘stay in his own lane’, he wondered why Karl would do such a thing.

Well, take a look at that snip from the introduction and realize that George is doing it because he wants to be the center of attention.

George wants people he doesn’t know to be talking about him, and he doesn’t care what he has to do to people he’s known for years in order to make that happen. Congrats, George, mission accomplished.